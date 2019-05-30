Thursday high temperature will challenge 101-year-old record in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday will be day seven of our current early-season heat wave and we’re likely to challenge the 101-year-old record in Charlotte this afternoon! I’m forecasting a high temperature of 95° for Charlotte, which would tie the record set back in 1918. Still, a stiff westerly breeze will help offset the heat just a tiny bit and, perhaps more importantly, help keep the humidity levels tolerable again.
So, it’s not all bad news. A few isolated thunderstorms flared up Wednesday afternoon and a few more may pop up again late today, though the chance is no more than about 10% in any one community outside of the mountains (little better chance there).
The upper-level ridge responsible for the high heat will begin to break down a bit as we push ahead to Friday. While we will no longer but pushing records, it will still be hot, with above average temps hovering right around 90° on Friday before backing off to the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.
And with that, rain chances do increase just a little bit on Friday (30% chance) and over the weekend (20% chance) as a couple of weak fronts move through the Carolinas from the west. There is a slight risk for a few of Friday’s storms could be quite strong, so that’s something we’re monitoring.
High temperatures next week appear to be mainly in the 80s, slightly above average for early June.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.