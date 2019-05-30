Statesville Mayor requests amendment to allow big flag to continue flying

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville’s Mayor has asked the Statesville Planning Department to draft a text amendment that would allow a large flag displayed at Gander RV on I-77 to continue flying.
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh has asked the department to draft a text amendment to the city’s ordinance that regulates the size of flags displayed in a highway business zone.
If passed, this amendment will permit the flag currently displayed at Gander RV on I-77 to continue flying.
Kutteh said the text amendment must first be presented to the Statesville Planning Board before Council can consider the request. Because a change to an ordinance requires two votes, officials say the matter should be resolved at the July 15 Council meeting.
“In speaking with city council members, I believe this is the direction the majority of council would like to go at this time. Some terrible things have been said about our wonderful town,” said Kutteh. "And it hasn’t come from our citizens. But people from all over the country have jumped on this issue and called us names I can’t repeat. When our community’s efforts to conduct business in an orderly, lawful manner begins to hurt our businesses, then it’s time to put a stop to it.”
The statement came after the Associated Press reported that businessman and reality television star Marcus Lemonis says he’ll visit Gander RV in Statesville on Thursday. In an interview Wednesday with AP, Lemonis said the flag stays even if he’s jailed for contempt of court.
“We had hoped Mr. Lemonis would make the request (to amend the ordinance) himself, but he has made no attempt to contact the City,” said Kutteh.
The release, posted on the City of Statesville’s website, says repeated efforts by Statesville City Manager Ron Smith to speak with Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis about resolving the issue have been unsuccessful.
“We are aware of his announced visit to Statesville on Thursday, but he has not contacted anyone in the City about a meeting,” said Smith.
The city of Statesville limits the size of flags in Gander RV’s location to 25 feet by 40 feet (7.6 meters to 12 meters). The city says Gander RV’s flag is 40 feet by 80 feet (12 meters by 24 meters).
The city previously filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order an injunction to force the local business to take down the giant American flag.
