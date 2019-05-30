Sawyer Brown, Darrell Harwood to kick-off Kannapolis concert series on Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will kick-off the Summer Concert Series with an appearance by Sawyer Brown on Saturday in Village Park.
Darrell Harwood will open the show starting at 7 p.m., and Sawyer Brown will take the stage around 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will end the night around 9:45.
The concert is free.
Blankets, lawn chairs and coolers are permitted, and food will be available for purchase. The beer and wine tent will be open during concerts for alcohol sales, ID is required.
Please no pets, tobacco, grilling, glass bottles or outside alcohol brought in. Coolers will be checked at several entry points.
Shuttles will start at 5 p.m. and run from City Hall, the lot behind Nova Credit Union, and Cabarrus Health Alliance. The Village Park lot is handicapped parking only. Valid handicap placard must be displayed.
For more information, visit KannapolisNC.gov, the event page below, or call 704-920-4343.
