Officials looking for man reported missing after car crash in Caldwell County
May 30, 2019

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a man who was reported missing from Caldwell County Thursday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell County Emergency Management is looking for 38-year-old Terry Daniel Ray.

Ray is described as a white male, standing 5’11″ and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Officials say Ray has been missing from Grace Chapel Road since 12:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Ray reportedly ran from a car crash and could have been injured.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and missing a flip flop, therefore, potentially barefoot.

Officials say Ray should not be considered a threat or dangerous, but officials say if you see him, do not make contact, please call 911.

