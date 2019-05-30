Officials looking for man reported missing after car crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a man who was reported missing from Caldwell County Thursday.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell County Emergency Management is looking for 38-year-old Terry Daniel Ray.
Ray is described as a white male, standing 5’11″ and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and green eyes.
Officials say Ray has been missing from Grace Chapel Road since 12:58 p.m. Wednesday.
Ray reportedly ran from a car crash and could have been injured.
Officials say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and missing a flip flop, therefore, potentially barefoot.
Officials say Ray should not be considered a threat or dangerous, but officials say if you see him, do not make contact, please call 911.
