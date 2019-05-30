Mecklenburg EMTs use musical skills to uplift patient

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pair of Mecklenburg County EMTs displayed their musical skills for a patient with the song “Amazing Grace” during last week’s Emergency Medical Services Week.
Mecklenburg EMS says a patient noticed an Atrium Health musical provider and requested to hear a tune to “brighten her mood.”
“What she didn’t expect is EMT Walcott’s musical skills,” Mecklenburg EMS said in a tweet. Walcott has been with the Medic team for 12 years and plays music in a band and with her family, Medic officials say.
Mecklenburg EMS tweeted the video, recorded by Walcott’s EMT partner, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
