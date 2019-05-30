Man arrested for DUI with infant in car

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of driving under the influence with an infant in the backseat.
Police say 29-year-old Joshua Dover of York was traveling with a 10-month-old baby on East Liberty Street near Cooperative Way when he was arrested for DUI.
In addition to DUI, Dover was charged with child endangerment.
Last week, Rock Hill Police made two arrests in separate cases of adults accused of driving under the influence with children in the car.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.