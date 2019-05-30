Gaston County to prohibit tobacco use on government grounds, parks and indoor public places

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County is prohibiting the use of tobacco and tobacco products on government grounds, buildings, parks and vehicles and indoor public places.
On Tuesday night, commissioners voted to confirm the Gaston County Health and Human Services Board’s (HHS Board) tobacco rule.
Officials say this rule is now the most comprehensive county-wide tobacco policy in North Carolina.
Tobacco products include cigarettes, cigars, snuff, chewing tobacco and electronic cigarettes. The HHS Board had previously voted unanimously in favor of the rule during their April 4 meeting.
The rule will go into effect on July 1, 2020.
More information about the rule, including full text of the rule, a summary, and Q & A, can be found here.
Officials say this tobacco rule protects Gaston County citizens from harmful exposure to secondhand smoke and e-cigarette aerosol:
“As County Commissioners, we aspire to do everything within our power to assure the health and wellbeing of our citizens,” shared Board of Commissioners Chairman Tracy Philbeck. “I think it speaks volumes that this policy was passed unanimously by the Board and we are thrilled with the support from our Board of Health & Human Services, local municipalities, and community citizens – especially local youth – who helped us bring this important piece of legislation to our county.”
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with our Board of Health & Human Services and DHHS staff to bring this policy to the table,” shared Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown. “I’m excited about what this ordinance will mean to Gaston County’s future generations.”
“On behalf of the Board of Health & Human Services, I could not be more pleased to see such a forward-thinking health policy passed unanimously in our county,” said Robert Browne, Chair of the Gaston County Board of Health & Human Services. “It is the obligation of the Board to protect the health of our citizens, both the young and old, and this Rule will do just that – now and for generations to come."
