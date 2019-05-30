Forever Family: Meet Dakota

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I met Dakota at ‘Forge Greensboro’, which is largely a machine shop for wood working, metal works along with robotics and other technological endeavors.
Maybe not the first place you’d expect to take a young girl, but she soaked it up and I really enjoyed getting to know her and watching her eyes light up as the helpers made a monogrammed key chain for her on the wood lathe.
Dakota is an adorable little girl who is looking for a Forever Family with her brother Hunter. They have always been together and have been there for each other their entire lives. The only way these two little ones can make sure they grow up to together is finding a home and a family that is willing to adopt them
She loves to have attention and she loves to be nurtured. Even though she is the younger sibling, she is always looking out for her brother. Having them together in a Forever Family home would just be a gift to her to be able to have her brother there no matter what.
Please spread the word and if there is anyone you know thinking about fostering or adopting, I would love for you to share this story!
To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org
