Final days of Homestead Exclusion application period in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The application period for the Homestead Exclusion for Elderly or Disabled Persons (NCGS 105-277.01) ends on Monday, June 3.
Qualifying owners benefit by having the greater of $25,000 or 50 percent of the value of their permanent residence excluded from taxation. To qualify, the property owner must meet the following requirements on January 1 of the year he/she applies:
· Is at least 65 years of age or 100 percent totally and permanently disabled.
· Has an income for the prior year of not more than the statutory limit. For 2019 applications based on 2018 income, that limit is $30,200.
· Is a Cabarrus County resident.
· Home that application is made for must be applicant's permanent residence.
The program defines income as all other moneys received from every source, other than gifts or inheritances received from a spouse, lineal ancestor, or lineal descendant. For married applicants residing with their spouses, the income of both spouses must be included, whether or not the property is in both names.
To apply, visit Cabarrus County Land Records Office on the first floor of the Cabarrus County Government Center, 65 Church St. S, Concord. For more information, call the office at 704-920-2127.
