Could new life come to the Excelsior Club after being placed on ‘endangered’ list?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The famous Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte was recently placed on the list of the most endangered places in the United States.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation came up with the list of 11 places. The Excelsior Club was one out of 11. It is the first time a place in North Carolina ever made the endangered list.
“We are looking for places that will resonate not just locally, but nationally," National Trust for Historic Preservation Sr. VP of Field Services Barbara Pahl said. "Certainly the Excelsior Club does that.”
People now hope this nationwide exposure will mean better days for the Excelsior Club. It closed several years ago and could be demolished if nothing is done to it. The Excelsior Club was the place for many African American social and political events.
“This is an opportunity to raise the profile of this place and its significant story in hopes that there might be someone who can come forward to purchase it and save it,” Pahl said.
Sources say a development firm offered the owner $1 million cash recently for the property but the owner, N.C. Rep. Carla Cunningham, didn’t accept it. She is hoping for an offer of $1.5 million for the property.
Charlotte Museum of History Board Chair Mary Newsom submitted The Excelsior’s name to the Historic Preservation to be considered as one of the most endangered places in the U.S. She did it to bring attention to the club and to try and save it. She used it as a strategy to give national exposure to the place many called the gathering place in the African American community.
Newsom and others are keeping their fingers crossed.
“Some developer somewhere that has enough money to buy the building and fix it up,” Newsom said. “Fixing and preserving it - as opposed to putting up apartments.”
Pahl says only about 5% of the places ever placed of the endangered lists didn't survive.
“Sometimes it’s immediate and sometimes it takes a little longer,” Pahl said. “But our track record is still pretty good.”
