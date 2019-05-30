Classroom where deadly UNC Charlotte shooting happened will not be used, chancellor says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The UNC Charlotte classroom where two students were killed and four others were injured in April will not be used during the upcoming school year, university chancellor Philip Dubois announced Thursday.
Police say a 22-year-old gunman was armed with a pistol when he went into the Kennedy building on UNC Charlotte’s main campus around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
Riley C. Howell, 21, and 19-year-old Ellis R. Parlier were killed in the shooting, and 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro were injured.
Students recounted the intense moments that unfolded in the Kennedy building classroom.
Exams were canceled immediately following the shooting. Many teachers gave students the option of taking an online exam or keeping their current grade in the class and not taking an exam.
“The space in Kennedy where the tragedy occurred will not be used for any purpose for the upcoming academic year (2019-2020)," Dubois said Thursday. I will await the Commission’s recommendations for the future of the space before making any final decisions.”
“We have shared a wide range of experiences and emotions on our campus over this past month: tragedy and grief, compassion and support, resiliency and recovery,” Dubois stated.
The university plans to work together to create training operations for faculty and staff ahead of the next school year.
Dubois also encourages those impacted by the shooting to review information from Dr. David Spano, associate vice chancellor and director of the Christine F. Price Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).
“The days ahead will continue to present challenges, but I remain confident we will rise to meet them together,” Dubois said.
The shooting victims are all healing.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.