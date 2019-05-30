Charlotte ties 101-year-old heat record ahead of temperature shift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yes, it is hot again! In fact, it hasn’t been this hot on a May 30 in Charlotte for 101 years! We hit 95-degrees in Charlotte just before 5 p.m. today. We last hit 95 degrees on this day in 1918.
Perhaps the best news is that it should be a little cooler tomorrow. (Maybe I should say – a little less hot. Cooler may be going a bit too far.)
Still, the high tomorrow may be the first in more than a week when we don’t make it to the 90s. We’re forecasting a high of 89°. There is also a better chance for a few thunderstorms on Friday. While they shouldn’t be widespread, if any do pop up, they could become strong to severe.
We will spend the weekend in the mid 80s. Rain chances stand at about 20%.
Next week will still be above average – but closer to where we should be. We will be in the mid 80s most of the week. Rain chances remain very low. If we don’t get rain soon, we could end up on the drought monitor again. Already parts of eastern NC and southern SC are the lowest drought level.
Stay cool!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
