Ceremonial ‘topping out’ held at site of new Kannapolis Sports and Entertainment venue

“Today’s milestone is huge in our industry. To place the highest piece of steel is a significant accomplishment,” said Len Moser, Barton Malow Vice President. “The tree placed on the beam signifies life for this exciting venue,” he added. “There have been tons of lives impacted by it already, and there is going to be a lot more moving forward. It’s an honor to work with the City, the team, and all of our partners to see the stadium come to life in the upcoming months.”