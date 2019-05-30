Cabarrus Schools to offer meals this summer

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County School Nutrition Program will offer free meals to children in the community once again this summer.
Open sites will begin on June 24th and run through August 16th. Every child age 18 and younger is eligible. No identification or reservations are required.
Select sites throughout the community also are offering free breakfasts for qualified participants.
To see locations and times, and for more information, visit: https://www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/freesummermeals?fbclid=IwAR1CDTV-YjeMw0_aDg6IpHujis2XteumE21gETEH8nrfpdINsJaIqI06dOs
