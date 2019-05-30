Armed 62-year-old man shot, killed by Wilmington police after ignoring commands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 62-year-old man was shot and killed by police after he ignored commands to drop his weapons Wednesday night.
No officers were hurt in the confrontation.
WPD officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Owens Court. The suspect, identified as a 62-year-old male, had reportedly barricaded himself in his home.
Police shot the man after he exited the house with multiple firearms and ignored multiple commands from officers. The suspect died at the scene, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“All of a sudden you just heard a barrage of guns like bam bam bam bam bam. That’s when we realized just how close it was, which was super scary. The kids play out here all the time. We go down that street all the time to walk bike, Pine Valley is there. It was just insane,” said Nikki Strawn. “I mean the school is just right there, so it’s just kind of shocking to have something like that happen.”
Strawn was across the street from the shooting with her family and heard the entire standoff.
“You could hear the whole time the police trying to bargain with the person like ‘put it down, put it down’ and then it kind of went silent for a little bit and then again ‘put it down, put it down’ and profanities here and there and that’s when we saw the helicopter and the police scene tape put out and all that,” Strawn said. “I’m sure at night I’m going to be laying in bed thinking ‘Wow a stray bullet could have hit the kids, my mom.’ That’s the stuff that keeps you up at night.”
Three investigations have been launched in reference to the incident; the SBI is looking into the officer involved shooting, an internal review is underway and a separate investigation has been launched into the initial shots fired call.
The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigations.
WECT crews are on scene now gathering more details.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.