Apply now to join Concord 101 and engage with the city

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is accepting applications for the 2019 Concord 101 program, an annual course designed for citizens to learn about their local government. The free fourteen-week session begins August 20 and culminates with a graduation ceremony in November.
Residents of Concord age 18 and older are invited to submit an application by July 26. Class size is limited.
The course was designed to give citizens the opportunity to interact closely with City staff members, who will conduct weekly classes on Tuesdays. Classes will be available in the evenings from 6:15 until 8:30 p.m., and if there is enough demand and interest, an afternoon (2:00 until 4:15 p.m.) offering may be available.
Citizens will get a first-hand look at what it takes to run City services such as solid waste, water, police, fire, parks and recreation, and much more. In addition, several community partners will be on board to give a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Concord such a great place to live.
In addition to learning about Concord, the City hopes participants will provide input and take a more active role in their neighborhoods and community. For example, Council Members Jennifer Parsley and John Sweat are Concord 101 alumni.
More information, the application, and the class schedule are available on the City’s website, concordnc.gov. Residents may also call the City Manager’s Office with questions at 704-920-5215.
