Adversity a driving force in the Charlotte Checkers run to the Calder Cup Finals

Game 5 was turning point number 2. The series was tied at 2 games a piece after a Toronto win in game 4. The Checkers would be without some key players thanks to injury and the flu swept through the team as well. The biggest scratch was starting goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. He was the AHL Goalie of the Year but would miss this game for rest purposes. Dustin Tokarski got the start in the pipes for Charlotte and saved 40 of 41 shots as the Checkers won 4-1 to take a 3-2 series lead.