Wish of becoming Carolina Panther comes true for boy battling cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers welcomed their “newest member” to the team: 11-year-old Peyton Raper.
Raper has a rare form of cancer and has always dreamed of being a Panther.
“When he’s on the field, it gives you a little extra juice," Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said of Raper, according to the Panthers.
Raper even signed a contract and was given a signing bonus in a video tweeted by the Carolina Panthers.
“Today his wish was granted to become a Carolina Panther,” the video read. The boy is seen practicing with his teammates, including McCaffrey, who is his favorite player.
McCaffrey served as the boy’s host thought Make-A-Wish.
“Obviously with what he’s gone through, it really puts it in perspective. It makes you really want to go out there and work hard for guys like that," McCaffrey said, according to the Panthers. “He brought a lot to us today – his energy, his enthusiasm – and it was a heck of a day. It really was an honor.”
Raper told the Panthers it was great to practice and meet the players, adding “Hanging out with Christian is super fun.”
Raper was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to the Panthers. He lives in Snead’s Ferry on the North Carolina coast.
Raper’s mom told the Panthers that having this wish granted was “everything that he’s ever wanted.”
