West Charlotte senior first in family to go to college, pursuing medical field after mom’s battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - West Charlotte High school senior, Amya Miller, is getting ready to start a new chapter at college.
“All the way up, even to now, I’ve never thought about doing anything else, I’ve always wanted to do this," says Miller, talking about studying the medical field.
Miller’s love for the medical field started when she was young. In fifth grade, her mom was battling cervical cancer and the doctor suggested a hysterectomy.
“After she was in recovery, she started talking about this anesthesiologist that helped with her recovery," explained Miller.
It was through her mom’s experience of battling and beating cervical cancer, that Miller’s interest of the medical field was born.
“I started looking at other professions too in the medical field and I thought, okay, this might be something that I want to do.”
When she got to high school, she dived into biology and medical classes. By Sophomore year, as an IB student, she was accepted into the PATCH program through CMS, where she would spend Saturdays shadowing nurses and doctors at Atrium’s medical center in Charlotte.
Now, Miller isn’t only heading to East Carolina University to study the medical field, but she is the first person in her family to get a college education.
“I really wanted to hold the standards high for my brothers and let them know that they can do whatever they want in life and nothing can hold them back," says Miller.
Miller says since the PATCH program opened her eyes to so many different paths in the medical field, shes heading into college planning on studying general nursing for now and says she’ll decide later on a more specific route to take.
