VIDEO: Couple steals porch furniture from multiple south Charlotte homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Porch pirates hit a home in south Charlotte recently, and when the family posted video of the crime on social media - they learned they aren't the only ones to get hit.
“Pure shock when it was on our front porch,” Adrienne Matthews said, describing the moment she says she caught two people stealing furniture right in front of her house.
“We heard the Ring motion alert go off on our phone,” she said.
Matthews watched in real time as her security system boradcasted the images in the dead of night: two people who swiped a rocking chair inches from the front door.
“And they were loading it into the car and took off,” Matthews said.
Her husband gave chase, but wasn’t able to catch the thieves. Matthews says that the family dog, Reba, would normally have been in hot pursuit, but a blown out ACL had her sidelined.
“She only has three working legs,” Matthews explained.
To get the word out to the neighborhood about what happened, they posted it on the NextDoor app. Soon, a flood of responses came in.
“They’ve had at least six people who have reported the same thing,” Matthews said.
Neighbors had also posted their own videos of what they say are the same couple grabbing furniture out of their front yards. Matthews had to pull her other rocking chair inside, just in case the pair made an unwelcomed return.
“I’ve noticed when I posted it, that they usually take everything on the front porch,” Matthews said.
While a rocking chair may not be that big a deal to many, some who live in the neighborhood are wondering if that’s all the crooks want, or if they’re planning on stepping up their game.
“Who knows what will be next,” Matthews said, “if they find out that the rocking chair business is not that lucrative.”
