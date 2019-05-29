Power restored to thousands after car crashes into pole in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say crews have restored power to thousands of homes after a car crashed into a pole in Statesville Wednesday afternoon.
According to Statesville officials, the crash happened on Hartness Road near the Armory.
Officials say the incident caused about 1,500 customers to be without power.
The City of Statesville confirmed that all power had been restored except for one isolated home around 5:30 p.m.
Iredell Memorial Hospital said they did lost power but switched over to generator. All operations were as normal and patient care was not affected.
Officials did not provide information on any other specific outages.
