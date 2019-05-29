Supporters of East Rowan baseball coach fill Rowan-Salisbury School Board meeting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Supporters of a local high school baseball coach packed the Rowan-Salisbury School Board meeting on Tuesday. Those supporters don’t want to lose East Rowan coach Brian Hightower, who is now on administrative leave.
Coach Hightower said he didn’t want to speak about why he was placed on administrative leave, but he did say he wanted his supporters to know how much he appreciated them.
They filled the meeting room at the Tuesday meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education, many wearing #TeamHightower tee shirts and other East Rowan gear. Several spoke to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“He has been made out to be a monster by some people who have an axe to grind with him over playing time,” one speaker said.
Hightower was placed on administrative leave earlier this spring. The school system hasn’t said why, and it doesn’t have to since it is a personnel matter.
The Rowan Sheriff’s Office says Hightower is not the focus of any investigation.
Some people have told WBTV that Hightower frequently loses his temper and uses profanity when talking to his team.
One person sent a 5 second long video to WBTV that appears to show a coach using profanity while speaking to the Mustang baseball team. The person who sent the video also accused Hightower of “constant degrading and belittling of players, fights with parents, multiple previous suspensions, 11 baseball student athlete transfers in 3 years.”
“He’s been coaching baseball for a lot of years, and the way he goes about it, he’s an old school coach," said Tim Free.
Supporters tell a different story about Hightower’s coaching style.
“People have made and have come to their own conclusions about Coach Hightower without knowing who he really is and knowing what he has done for his players the community…it goes deeper than being a baseball coach," Free added.
The board listened, but did not take any action. Hightower remains on a leave of absence and his status at East Rowan for next year is not known.
