STEM Camp at Salisbury High offers variety of options for students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 9th year in a row, the STEM Camp at Salisbury High School is offering students a chance to explore topics such as Virtual Reality, Forensic Science, and Meteorology and many more. The camp is partially funded by Novant Health and offers students chances to to explore their passions.
This camp is focused on showing students careers and skills that focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Students in the camp are able to choose what subject they want to study for the week and several subjects offer a field trip to a certain location or business to show how those skills are used in the real world.
The camp runs for 3 weeks: July 8-11, July 15-18, and July 22-25 and costs only $35 per week. If your child is interested in participating in all 3 weeks, the 3rd week is only $20.
The camp is offered to rising 6th grade through rising 9th grade students.
These are all subjects available for students to choose from:
-Virtual Reality
-Meteorology
-Intro to Sciences (Chemistry, Biology, Earth, and Environmental)
-Nursing and Robotics
-Engineering & Physics
-Aerodynamics
-Creating an Artificial Organ
-Forensic Science
Call Salisbury High School at (704)-636-1221 or email barbara.peach@rss.k12.nc.us for a registration form.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.