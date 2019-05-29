Salisbury sees significant drop in violent crime from last year

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - People are taking notice of some crime statistics just released by police in Salisbury, and what they’re noticing is that many of the most serious crimes have shown a significant from last year at this time. Homicide, down 66%, assaults with guns, down nearly 60%.
It means that there’s a lot less yellow crime scene tape being stretched across streets in Salisbury right now.
“We were a little more data driven in targeting people who were generally involved in violent crimes," said Chief Jerry Stokes.
Chief Stokes says partnerships involving his department, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and federal law enforcement have made an impact on reducing violent crime.
“We were able, through those cooperative efforts, get the right people arrested to prevent them being involved, particularly in violent crime in the future," Stokes added.
It can mean the ATF bringing federal indictments for things like guns and drugs against known violent offenders, or efforts like Project Safe Neighborhood. The chief says it’s a small percentage of offenders who are responsible for a large amount of the violent crime that was taking place.
There are other things at work too, like more officers on the streets. A recruiting effort paid off and for the first time in years the department is at full capacity.
Not all the numbers have been encouraging. One of the most preventable crimes, larceny from motor vehicles, is up 31%.
“I think it’s a matter of folks getting more complacent, putting themselves in a position where they are more easily victimized cause they’ve left the car unlocked or left valuables in vehicles," Stokes added.
Apparently not everyone is following the example set by folks like Elizabeth Lattimore of Salisbury.
“I lock my car everywhere, everywhere, in my driveway…in parking lots, always always always always," Lattimore said.
