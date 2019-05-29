‘Person of interest’ being sought after man found dead in Catawba Co. home

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Catawba County are asking for the public’s help find a “person of interest” after another man was found dead in a home Wednesday morning.
The investigation began when deputies found the victim’s body at a home on Sigmon Dairy Road in Newton during a welfare check. Officials say the victim had not been seen in two days.
Deputies say they want to speak to Justin Drew Dalton, 32, who they called a person of interest in the case. They say Dalton may be driving a black 2016 Honda Accord with NC plate DMR-8076.
Deputies have not said how the victim was killed and his name has not been released.
Multiple investigators were at the home, which was completely taped off, Wednesday afternoon. No details about a possible motive has been made public.
Anyone with information about Dalton’s whereabouts or the case should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241 or 911.
