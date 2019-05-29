One person removed from overturned vehicle after crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person had to be removed from an overturned vehicle by firefighters and emergency responders after an accident on Jake Alexander Boulevard.
The accident happened near Woodleaf Lanes just before 7:00 am on Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle on its side with two people inside. One person was able to get out, but firefighters had to remove the second person.
The two were then turned over to Rowan County Emergency Services.
There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries or what caused the accident.
