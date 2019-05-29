MollysKids: Eva Bailey from Rock Hill - seeing the ‘light at the end of the Leukemia tunnel’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A quick and happy update for one of our longtime #MollysKids, Eva Bailey from Rock Hill.
We first met Eva back in September 2017, when she was unexpectedly diagnosed with leukemia at 10 years old. You might remember her because the picture we posted was so awesome: The entire Clover High School football team showed up to surround her in her hospital bed.
Eva is now 12 and less than seven months out from finishing chemotherapy. Her mom says they are “starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
It has been a long tunnel. This Saluda Trail Middle School 6th grader has pushed through numerous obstacles due to her immune system being compromised -- like the flu, having to replace her port, and neuropathy from steroids and joint pain -- but her mom says they are beyond thrilled Eva is starting to feel much better.
"Eva has had a long battle with leukemia,” said Aimee Bailey. “Lots of hospital stays and surgeries. Through it all she stayed strong and fought her way through. Our family is closer than ever, and we have learned to cherish every moment and never take life for granted."
Another cool thing? Eva's favorite band, Whits End, held a benefit for Eva in April. The band says it will also be there to support her when she rings the bell after completing chemo this coming December. Eva's family is hoping for a big turnout.
They say they are still looking for a venue to celebrate. (So… if you’re in Rock Hill and have a suggestion, email me at mgrantham@wbtv.com and I can forward your email to her mom.)
It’s a long road, Eva. You’re doing awesome. This is a gorgeous photo – can’t wait to post party pictures in a few more months.
#MollysKids
Past post on Eva: Sept 2017.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.