Molly’s Kids: Christopher Teems goes to the beach because of you guys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christopher Teems went to the beach and had a glorious time.
If you remember, Christopher is the 8-year-old Gaston County boy living with a nasty DIPG brain tumor. Few weeks ago his family wanted us to know that doctors said chemo wasn’t going to work anymore, and it was best to start living as much life as he could for as long as he could.
They were hoping to go to the beach in June, but candidly, weren’t sure he’d be healthy enough by then.
When a Charlotte woman read that in a post, she stepped up and offered her beach place in North Myrtle Beach for a week in May. For free. For Christopher and his whole family. Just because.
After lots of quiet behind-the-scene coordination – much of it on the shoulders of the generous donor who wanted to keep herself anonymous – it all worked out. Beautifully, actually. Christopher’s grandmother, Janice Monroe, sent us this picture.
The owner of the condo who donated it after reading the post also sent me an update.
“Molly, I just had to write you,” she said. “I met Janice herself in Belmont to give her parking passes and condo info. I was also able to give her $1,000 that was donated from my church and another kind group for their trip. Janice was very nice and so sweet. We cried in the parking lot as she told me about Christopher's life and his last visit with his doctor. He and his family have been through so much prior his diagnosis.”
It seems Janice and this anonymous donor – we need a name for her, what should we call her? Angel? – really connected. Janice told “Angel” about lots of timeline details she has confided to some of her closest family members. It was an emotional and beautiful meeting. Both Janice and “Angel” have written me about it, in separate emails, saying the same things.
Janice said she wanted to take Christopher to meet “Angel,” but at the time they met, Christopher was on a fishing trip that someone else – randomly – had donated. A group called Hands of a Sportsman took him on a fishing trip in Concord where they helped make sure he caught a lot of fish.
“He caught 31 of them!” Janice told me. “He was thrilled.”
After that fishing trip, Janice packed up Christopher and the whole family – eight people total – to head to “Angel’s” place at North Myrtle.
Janice said they were going to go for the full week but Christopher was ready to come home after six days. She said they had a great time, good weather and Christopher did really well most days, only getting really sick on the day they went to the aquarium.
“It was a real gift,” she told me.
She told Angel the same thing, sending her a thank-you note.
“The note wasn’t even necessary,” Angel said to me. “I hope they know how much they’ve blessed my family. We love #MollysKids and will continue to lift Christopher and his family up in prayers. Thank you so much for writing about and educating our community about these families. It’s making a real difference.”
When things work, they just work.
I love all of us here. Thank you guys for helping create this beautiful grass-roots network of love.
#MollysKids
PS: If you’d like more information on Hands of a Sportsman, who say they’re trying to have a bigger outreach in the community to help others like Christopher, email contact@handsofasportsman.org.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
