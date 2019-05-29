Man wanted in connection to shooting near transit station in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man they believe shot someone during a fight in uptown Charlotte Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. near the Charlotte Area Transit System station on the 300 block of E. Trade Street. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim were in a physical altercation before the suspect shot the victim then ran from the scene.
Medic responded and took the victim to the hospital. The victim’s name has not been released but officials say they are expected to be OK.
Just after noon police released a surveillance photo of the possible suspect.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.