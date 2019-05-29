Man killed in motorcycle crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Charlotte Tuesday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 27-year-old Jorge Diaz was killed in the crash.
CMPD says around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to Parkton Road in reference to a motorcycle crash.
Upon arrival, officers located a 2003 Yamaha YZFR1 on the right shoulder of the road and the motorcyclist a few feet away from the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was unresponsive, officers began CPR until Medic arrived on the scene. Diaz, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives responded to conduct the investigation and officials say the roadway evidence shows Diaz ran off the road to the right, traveled on the grass shoulder for several feet and struck a concrete culvert ditch, which launched the motorcycle and Diaz into the air for several feet.
Diaz and the motorcycle landed in the grassy shoulder.
Diaz was wearing a helmet, but no other safety gear.
Speed appears to be a factor in this case. It is not known if alcohol is a factor.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.