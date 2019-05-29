Man arrested on statutory rape charges in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe man was arrested Saturday after detectives say the family of an underage teen accused him of being sexually involved with the minor.
The investigation began the day before on Friday afternoon. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the family of an underage teen filed a report alleging that 35-year-old John Howard Bradford had inappropriate contact with the teen.
Detectives said the investigation revealed that Bradford met the teen through a mutual acquaintance and that the “illicit contact likely occurred several times over the past few months.”
Bradford was arrested and is facing multiple counts each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.
No further information has been released.
