Knights beat the Indians 9-4 in Tuesday’s opener

Making his fourth start of the season, Turner (3-2, 5.11) pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just three runs on the evening to earn his third win of the season. Turner, 28, walked just one batter and fanned six for the win. LHP Tanner Banks, who was promoted to Charlotte before the game from Double-A Birmingham, allowed one run over 1.1 innings pitched, while RHP Matt Foster pitched a perfect ninth inning.