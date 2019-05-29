Knights beat the Indians 9-4 in Tuesday’s opener

This press release provided by the Charlotte Knights
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – LHP Colton Turner tossed a season-high 6.2 solid innings to help lead the Charlotte Knights to a commanding 9-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians from Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday in the opening of a three-game series. Turner was backed by a solid offensive performance from the Knights, who recorded two home runs and a game-high 13 hits.
Making his fourth start of the season, Turner (3-2, 5.11) pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just three runs on the evening to earn his third win of the season. Turner, 28, walked just one batter and fanned six for the win. LHP Tanner Banks, who was promoted to Charlotte before the game from Double-A Birmingham, allowed one run over 1.1 innings pitched, while RHP Matt Foster pitched a perfect ninth inning.
Offensively for the Knights, outfielder Daniel Palka led the way with three hits, including his 10th home run of the season. Palka, who finished fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a home run, and one RBI. Outfielder Paulo Orlando swatted his fifth home run of the season -- a solo shot in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game.
While Palka and Orlando used the long ball to get the Knights into the scoring column, all nine players recorded at least one hit. Second baseman Ryan Goins went 1-for-3 with a game-high three RBIs, while outfielder Adam Engel and third baseman Alcides Escobar had two hits apiece.
With the win on Tuesday, the Knights continue to play solid baseball in the month of the May. The team has now won 10 of their last 14 games and is 28-21 overall on the 2019 season.
The two teams will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night from Victory Field.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.