Gastonia Police looking for man accused of trying to hit medical official with jeep

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who reportedly tried to hit a medical official with a jeep in Gastonia.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, 25-year-old Darrin Scott Abernathy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a medical person after he reportedly attempted to strike a medical responder with a Jeep.
Officials say the incident happened when a medical responder with the Dallas Rescue Squad was walking toward the Jeep to try and help an unconscious patient who was a passenger in the vehicle.
The incident happened on May 13 in the Pizza Hut parking lot on South Chester Street.
Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Abernathy.
Anyone with information about Abernathy’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives with the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.