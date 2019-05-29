Five victims remain hospitalized in S.C. after Ocean Isle Beach stairway collapse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WECT) - Five family members who were injured in a stairway collapse during a Memorial Day photo session at an Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. home remain hospitalized in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
According to a news release from Grand Strand Medical Center, the hospital treated a total of 12 individuals following the accident. Seven were treated and later released from the emergency department.
Five patients were treated at the hospital’s trauma center and are currently in good-to-fair condition, officials say.
Ocean Isle Beach emergency crews on Monday were called to respond around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a structure collapse at a home at 137 Ocean Isle West Boulevard.
Neighbors said about 13 people were standing on the stairwell when it collapsed.
According to property records, the home was built in 1986 and is owned by Dr. George Brown of Ohio. McClure Realty Vacations manages the vacation rental.
It’s unclear if structural damage played a role in the accident.
