Fake gun, real ammo found after fight at school in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials found a fake gun and real ammunition after a fight at a school in Charlotte Tuesday.
According to a message sent to parents from Principal Eric Ward, This is Principal Ward with an important message. there was an altercation between two students at Harding University High School RAM Academy Tuesday.
Ward says a non-operable, fake firearm and real ammunition were located by law enforcement during an investigation following the altercation.
“Appropriate action according to the student code of conduct and applicable laws based on the results of continuing investigation. There is no current danger or threat to any staff or students. Please talk with your students about the dangers and consequences of bringing weapons to school. Thank you for your support of Harding University High,” Principal Ward’s message read.
No further information was released.
