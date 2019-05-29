Deputies find woman’s body near steps at vacant home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they found a woman’s body near the steps in the back of a vacant home in Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon.
Officials have not released the woman’s identity, but say the circumstances of her death appear suspicious.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating the circumstances leading to her death.
A little before 3 p.m., deputies responded to a vacant home on Spirit Road in the Rich Hill Community.
They found the body of a white female near the steps leading to the deck at the back of the home.
Criminal and crime scene investigators and a deputy coroner responded to the scene to begin the investigation.
An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. Investigators do not yet know when the woman died or whether she died where she was found or at another location.
“Although we cannot release any other details at this time, we do have promising information we are pursuing and hope to have answers soon,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating this as a homicide and will continue down that path pending the autopsy results.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
