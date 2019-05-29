Day 6 of heat wave to be hottest so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be day six of our current early-season heat wave and it looks to be the hottest day so far, as I’m forecasting an afternoon high of 96° for Charlotte, just shy of the record of 98° set back in 1941.
Still, a stiff westerly breeze will help offset the heat just a tiny bit and, perhaps more importantly, help keep the humidity levels tolerable. So, it’s not all bad news.
It still looks like Thursday will be day seven of this heat wave with a high temperature forecast in the low to middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.
With the stagnant weather pattern in place, the shower chance is still quite low, holding to 10% or less over the next couple of days.
The upper level ridge responsible for the high heat may begin to break down just a bit late in the week. While we will no longer but pushing records, it will still be hot, with above average temps hovering right around 90° on Friday before backing off to the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.
And with that, rain chances do increase just a little bit on Friday (20% chance) and over the weekend as a series of weak fronts move through the Carolinas from the west.
Hope you have a great day and do your best to stay cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.