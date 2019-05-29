Cross set on fire in front of church in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after someone set fire to a cross outside a church in Gaston County.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning at the Loray Baptist Church on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia. Church members say a homeless man who prays by the cross was having his moment with God, and when he looked up he saw the cross burning. That’s when he called 911.
Over Easter weekend, the cross was decorated with flowers and a white veil. Now as you drive along West Franklin, all you see is burned pieces of wood where the cross used to be.
Church members say this was an evil act. They are hoping the fire wasn’t set because of a black guest pastor who is coming to speak to the church on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6880.
