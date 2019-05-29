Crime Stoppers: Police looking for cloaked criminal suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to identify the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in southwest Charlotte in October of 2018. The incident happened in the early morning hours at a 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street.
The incident was recorded on the store’s surveillance cameras. Video footage shows a man trapesing across the parking lot just after 4:30 a.m. on October 17, 2018. The man has his head covered with some sort of jacket. This is a potential red flag, according to police.
“It could be a red flag depending on the temperature, the day or what was going on back then in October. If it was warm outside, this is definitely a red flag,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The video shows the suspect walk a brief lap around the interior of the store before approaching the front counter with a gun.
“Once he realizes that it’s only him and two employees inside, that’s when he decides to make his move,” explained Miller.
The surveillance video shows the suspect point the gun at the store clerk as he demands money. The gun appears to have a very long barrel.
“It’s almost like an old western-style pistol that they used to have back then. It’s described as a black pistol with a very long barrel,” elaborated Miller.
Even though the incident happened last year, the detective is still hopeful someone can help police identify the suspect.
“Even though in this robbery happened in October, we’re still actively working on it. We’re still trying to find this person. We’re still trying to find this weapon again which is why we’re putting it out even months after the fact because we’re hoping that someone can look at this video and recognize this guy or this weapon and give us a call and we can get this guy off the street,” said Miller.
The suspect is described as being close to 6’5” and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds. Miller said he left the store on foot.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling. If a tipster’s information leads to an arrest, they can receive a cash reward.
