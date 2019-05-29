Community concerned about struggling area in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic’s shiny new headquarters on Wilkinson Boulevard and future housing opportunities along Freedom Drive signal a strong economic rebound on the westside.
However, not every West Charlotte thoroughfare is paved with such promise.
Case in point: Tuckaseegee Road.
What Eddie Hancock started is now challenged.
Behind the place he has called home for more than 50 years is what was once Mount Carmel Baptist.
Years ago, the congregation found a new home, and that left the place of worship a standing target for vandals.
“ I started the community watch out here,” he said.“I’ve called the police I don’t know how many times.”
Broken windows, boarded buildings and brutal scars provide a telling eyesore along a strip where boarded buildings breed blight.
City council member Justin Harlow chairs Charlotte’s Neighborhood Development Committee.
Signs of urban decay on this road are right smack in his district.
“We’ve got to figure out how do we bring neighbors together for the betterment of these growing communities,” Harlow told WBTV.
Coby Hines may be part of the betterment. He was recently hired at the Enderly Coffee company.
Despite the troubling environment, Hines is perplexed about any change this business can bring.
Hines said, “It’s definitely turned the corner. I don’t know if it’s a good corner or a bad corner."
Back at city hall, Justin Harlow calls the coffee shop an enterprise that can bring its share of change.
Harlow believes, “Employ people in the neighborhood. Train people on site how to brew coffee. That’s the best way to do it far as workforce development."
In the upcoming city budget, money has been earmarked for neighborhood improvements, but the question remains if the trickle down will make it to Tuckaseegee Road.
