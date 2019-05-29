Charlotte teen wanted in armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen is wanted for multiple offenses in the Charlotte area.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 16-year-old Jadon Turay, wanted for armed robbery and burglary, cut off an electronic monitor that he was court-ordered to wear.
Turay was last known to be in the area of Little White Oak Road in Charlotte, which is just off Plaza Road Extension.
Police say Turay is also wanted for larceny after breaking or entering and damage to property.
Anyone with information on Turay’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888.
