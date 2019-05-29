2 arrested after man robbed at gunpoint after being lured to Indian Trail for sex

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials arrested two people after an armed robbery in Indian Trail Saturday.
Officials say the robbery happened at an Indian Trail home seconds after the victim arrived.
Officials say the victim and the female suspect allegedly exchanged messages prior to the robbery and agreed to meet at the home to have sex in exchange for money.
Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after the 27 year old victim called 911 to report he had been robbed.
Deputies found the victim outside of the home where he provided details of what happened after he arrived at the home.
Reportedly, he sent a message to the female suspect once he arrived and a reply from her phone told him to come inside.
Shortly after going into the home, the victim was met at gunpoint by a man dressed in all black, wearing a bandana on his face and armed with a long gun.
Officials say the male suspect told the victim that the female was his “girl” and for him to empty his pockets. After emptying his pockets, officials ay the male suspect told the victim to leave and not return or he would shoot him.
After speaking with the victim, deputies approached the house and were met by the male homeowner. The homeowner said he rented the upstairs of his home to a female.
Deputies located the female, Sandra Medina, age 30, upstairs in the home along with her three children and a male, Wilmer Jason Prudente, age 22 of Concord, NC.
A subsequent search of the home resulted in the seizure of the victim’s credit cards, money as well as an AR-15 style .22 rifle.
In addition, a trafficking level quantity of suspected heroin was seized along with methamphetamine and marijuana.
The two suspects, Medina and Prudente remain in jail and face a number of charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and several drug offenses in connection with this matter.
Both have a court appearance scheduled for June 25, 2019.
Detectives determined that Medina and the victim were acquainted and had allegedly known one another for a period of time prior to the robbery.
