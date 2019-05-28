50-year-old woman killed in crash in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Iredell County Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened just after noon on Old Mountain Road near Old Miller Road in Shiloh. Troopers say a 2007 Toyota - being driven by 50-year-old Tanya Marie Roberts - was going east on Old Mountain Rd when it crossed the center line and and struck a 2007 BMW head-on.
Roberts, of Stony Point, died while being transported by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.
The 17-year-old driver of the BMW and a passenger were injured and also taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health. Their conditions have not been released.
Investigators have not said why Roberts may have crossed the center line but did say they do not suspect impairment.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.