Woman arrested in connection to shooting, stabbing in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting and stabbing in Morganton on May 17.
Officials say Kristen Ellis is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting injury, trafficking of opium and armed robbery.
The scene unfolded around 10:46 a.m. on May 17 at a home on Lenoir Road.
Authorities believe Ellis and another man went to a man’s home and assaulted him with a handgun, breaking his jaw and then stealing $1,600 worth of Oxycodone tablets.
In the process, officials say the man was shot and the man, who Ellis was with, was also shot. Officials say Ellis was injured and likely stabbed.
After the man was reportedly shot five times, officials say Ellis and the other man took off, leading police on a short high-speed chase.
Two small children were apparently inside the home at the time.
In a 911 call, released on the day of the incident, the man who was shot described the situation to police.
“I just got robbed and shot,” the man said. “Somebody just came in and pulled a gun on me, and I believe I’m hit.”
“They just kept shooting me with a little gun, like a little tiny gun,” the man said.
In the 911 call, a child can be heard crying in the background.
“My son is crying,” the man said.
All three individuals involved in the incident were taken to the hospital where they were treated.
Ellis’s bond is $80,000. Officials say more charges are pending in the case.
No further information has been released as law enforcement continues to investigate the matter.
