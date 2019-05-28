Woman arrested, accused of throwing kittens from moving vehicle

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman is accused after a driver said she was throwing kittens from her SUV last Friday.
Sonia Talette Shavers, 53, is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver called the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and said they unintentionally hit a kitten in the road before noticing that several kittens were being thrown from the SUV in front of them.
The driver was able to provide a description of the vehicle and the license plate number.
A deputy was able to pullover the vehicle with Shavers at the wheel.
She was booked into the Bi-State Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000.
“The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of any citizen cooperation that leads to the arrest of criminal offenders,” reads a news release from BCSO. “The information provided to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office by this citizen facilitated the arrest of the person responsible for this heinous crime.”
