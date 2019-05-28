Wiley Cash to speak at Friends of RPL Meeting May 30

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash finds inspiration for his art in N.C. and its people. “This state is something inside me that fuels me and keeps my passion and curiosity alive. Getting a place that you love onto the page is an act of love, and I love this state and its people.”
On Thursday, May 30, Cash will be in Salisbury, sharing more about his work and his love of N.C. He will be the featured author at the Friend of Rowan Public Library’s Annual Meeting, which will be held at Trinity Oaks Retirement, located at 728 Klumac Rd. A book-signing and reception will follow. Salisbury’s South Main Book Company will be onsite selling copies of Cash’s books; cash or charge accepted.
The event will begin at 6:30 pm and is open to Friends of RPL members. Memberships may be renewed or purchased ahead of time or onsite and begin at $10 per year for an individual membership. For more information about memberships and admission, call 704-216-8240. When the event space reaches capacity, the doors will be closed.
Cash is the author of three novels – “The Last Ballad,” “A Land More Kind than Home,” and “This Dark Road to Mercy” – and all are set in N.C. His most recent, “The Last Ballad,” was a national bestseller and was named a Notable Book of 2017 by the American Library Association and a Best Book of the Year by the Chicago Public Library. The novel received the Weatherford Award for Appalachian Literature and the Mary Frances Prize for Distinguished Arts and Letters, and it was a finalist for the Robert J. Langum Prize for Historical Fiction. Cash is currently working on a fourth novel that is also set on the coast of N.C.
“I believe that stories come from tension, and there is plenty of tension in N.C., including tensions over race, geography, history, class, and culinary issues. This is a great place to write about. I will never run out of material,” Cash said.
He calls his writing process “pretty scattered,” recounting that he writes “on airplanes, at home, in hotel rooms, in bookstores after events, in libraries after readings. I travel a lot, so I’ve conditioned myself to work when time presents itself. I feel like I had more time to write before writing became my career.”
Being a writer allows Cash to make his own schedule and pursue his art – both things that he loves. “[It] can be tough when life gets busy. I travel a lot, and [my wife and I] have two small children. When you are your own boss, it’s easy to give yourself time off. That’s what I find the most challenging: the power to bend my writing schedule to the demands of life. Sometimes it can be tricky when you’re up against deadlines.”
In addition to his writing, traveling, and family time, Cash works with writing communities, actively supports other writers, and creates spaces for writers and readers. He serves as the writer-in-residence at the University of North Carolina – Asheville and teaches at the Mountainview Low-Residency MFA. According to Cash, he most enjoys “talking about craft” when teaching and mentoring developing writers. “I don’t believe that creativity can be taught. I can’t teach you where stories come from, but I can teach how to use craft elements to write a story if you’ve already got one.”
He also hosts the Open Canon Book Club, where he engages across his social media platforms with readers to discuss the month’s selection. “I enjoy introducing readers to writers and books that they may not otherwise discover,” Cash said. The club is designed to celebrate literary diversity, which, per the website, “plays a vital role in making us understood to one another, and this hope of understanding is the hinge upon which our democracy swings.” May’s selection is “Whiskey & Ribbons” by Leesa Cross-Smith.
Cash believes strongly in the power of writing and stories. He’s interested in exploring “themes of family, community responsibility, historical injustice, and the powerless standing up to the powerful,” and these favorite themes are evident throughout his oeuvre. His passion is also evident in his advocacy for libraries. When asked how he defines the role of libraries in our communities, Cash answered, “In a time when facts and truth are under assault as never before, libraries are our last bastions of democracy.”
He credits libraries for supporting him throughout his life: “…they have fueled my creative and professional pursuits. Libraries gave me a place to read and learn as a child, and, as an adult, they’ve given me a place to write and share my books. Groups like the Friends have made much of this possible.”
Supporting the community and ensuring that others receive the same type of support that Cash has enjoyed in his life is a primary goal for the Friends of RPL. A volunteer nonprofit, the Friends support many RPL events and programs, including summer reading events and activities for all ages, the annual Stories by the Millstream festival that introduces all Rowan County second-graders to the power of storytelling, the annual Millstream Family Storytime, and a free concert series.
In order to provide this vital support, Friends of RPL members volunteer their time and energy to fundraise throughout the year. Some fundraisers are ongoing, such as the literary basket sales and DVD and book rentals that are available at all RPL branches. The annual Friends of RPL book sale, which has traditionally been held in the fall, offers the largest volunteer opportunity as it requires year-round preparation, from sorting and organizing donations to staffing the sale.
The benefits of a Friends membership include admission to the 2019 Annual General Meeting, volunteer opportunities, community engagement, admission to the annual Friends book sale’s preview night, a monthly newsletter, and a book or DVD rental coupon ($2 value). While volunteering is encouraged, membership in the Friends doesn’t carry a service requirement; members choose their level of involvement and activity.
For more information about the May 30 Friends of RPL Annual General Meeting, call 704-216-8240 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org. To learn more about Cash and his work, visit www.wileycash.com.
