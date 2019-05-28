Wiley Cash to speak at Friends of RPL Meeting May 30

Cash is the author of three novels – “The Last Ballad,” “A Land More Kind than Home,” and “This Dark Road to Mercy” – and all are set in N.C. His most recent, “The Last Ballad,” was a national bestseller and was named a Notable Book of 2017 by the American Library Association and a Best Book of the Year by the Chicago Public Library. The novel received the Weatherford Award for Appalachian Literature and the Mary Frances Prize for Distinguished Arts and Letters, and it was a finalist for the Robert J. Langum Prize for Historical Fiction. Cash is currently working on a fourth novel that is also set on the coast of N.C.