The unseasonably high heat goes on...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The unseasonably high temperatures aren’t quite done with us yet. We have at least two more days with highs in the mid 90s.
Rain chances won’t be much better than 10% either. At least the humidity isn’t any higher and there’s a little bit of a breeze. I’m not saying it feels comfortable, but dew points could be much higher and it could be much stickier. The breeze is a warm one so while it isn’t refreshing, at least it keeps the air moving a little.
By Friday, we will take it back to the low 90s. The weekend and next week will feel much more pleasant (though still above average) as temps fall back to the upper 80s.
Rain chances won’t be high but at least we will have about a 20% chance of a few pop up showers over the weekend.
Stay cool!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
