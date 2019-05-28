Sheriff’s Office adds two men to Rowan County’s Most Wanted list

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office added two men to the county’s most wanted list Tuesday.
Deputies say 21-year-old Shane Steven Hobart and 52-year-old Ervin Lee Owens are the two registered sex offenders who were added to the most wanted list.
Hobart and Owens are both charged with moving from the address they were registered at without notifying the Sheriff’s Office.
Hobart is described as a white male, standing 6′4″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. Officials say his last known location was in Rockwell, NC.
Owens is described as a black male, standing 5′7″ tall and weighing 280 pounds. Officials say his last known location was in Salisbury, NC.
Anyone with information on either of these suspects can contact officials at 704-216-8687, 704-216- 8772 and Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
