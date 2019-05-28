Salisbury mayor hosts meeting to discuss “Fame,” says public hearing is next

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury’s mayor held a closed meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Confederate monument in downtown Salisbury that has recently twice been the site of vandalism.
Mayor Al Heggins now says she wants to set a public meeting to get thoughts from residents about the statue.
The Tuesday morning meeting was held at city hall. Mayor Al Heggins invited various guests, including the NC United Daughters of the Confederacy, Robert F. Hoke Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Rowan Chapter of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Salisbury-Rowan Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Salisbury Indivisible, Women for Community Justice, Mayor Pro Tem Post, City Manager Lane Bailey, and the Rowan Museum’s Aaron Keply to provide a historic context.
“There are many assumptions made by groups on both sides that are just not accurate, and it goes back to the way we remember events instead of how they actually happened," Kepley said.
The Confederate groups associated with the monument did not attend.
Mayor Heggins said the next step would be a called public hearing to allow residents to voice their opinions on the monument known as Fame, and if any changes should be made as to its location.
“I’m really after everyone who has vastly different perspectives around the Confederate monument to really see each other as people first," Heggins said. "Whether it gives you a good feeling or a bad feeling, to understand where everyone is coming from.”
Heggins also released a statement on Tuesday afternoon:
For those unable to attend this morning, please know you were missed. Please know all of your voices are valued.
There are many others in the community who wish to share their thoughts about Fame. Also, there are many in the public who wish to:
• hear about the statutory requirements of NC which govern what local jurisdictions can do about confederate monuments;
• listen to what has transpired historically regarding Fame’s placement;
• understand the City’s role in this history;
• understand the City’s current role.
As such, there will be a special meeting about Fame. Council will coordinate and give notice of a time, date and location in the next 30-days. NOTE: the meeting may take place outside of the 30-day window; we will have the information as to when in the next 30-days.
Again, thank you for taking time to hear each other. Learning, growth and empathy building happened at the table this morning. May we be the stone in the pond that sends forth ripples of understanding throughout Salisbury.
The mayor says the date for the special meeting will likely be announced in the next 30 days.
