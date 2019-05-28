Rowan County gets a boost from national business magazine

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the latest update from the Rowan Economic Development Commission, Rowan County got a nice boost in a national business publication.
The recognition comes from Site Selection magazine, a leading publication for expansion planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives, facility planners and others.
The story was written by Ron Starner, executive vice-president for Conway Inc., which publishes the magazine.
Starner writes that “if you haven’t been to Rowan County, about 40 minutes north of Charlotte, then you’ve missed one of the more remarkable economic turnaround stories of the past decade.”
Starner goes on to say that “fueled by America’s first 10-gigabit-per-second internet connection, a network of six community colleges, workforce training assets that are best in class, and a suddenly revitalized automobile and truck manufacturing sector, Rowan County is a case study in what can happen when people refuse to stay mired in defeat.”
County Commission Chairman Greg Edds is quoted in the article saying that "it’s important for Rowan County to stick to its mantra of ‘Be an Original’ if it wants to see this turnaround continue. We watch a lot of communities trying to copy one another, some even trying to be something they’re not,” he says. “We believe that people and companies want to be part of something real, something genuine, something original.”
Rod Crider, president of the Rowan EDC said the county’s marketing efforts are paying off. “The positive recognition for projects like Amrep and Agility Fuel Solutions paved the way for Chewy, Inc.’s decision to locate here. We’re also seeing increased interest from outside developers and this national publicity from Site Selection will only help to propel us to even greater heights!.”
